Santa Rosa man charged with hate crime in attempted robbery case

Prosecutors on Tuesday charged a Santa Rosa man with committing a hate crime during an attempted robbery and attack against a 67-year-old Asian man over the weekend.

The victim, who wasn’t identified because of the nature of the attack, told police the man asked him if he was a United States citizen during the confrontation, Santa Rosa police officials said.

Antonio Valdez, 22, was arraigned in Sonoma County Superior Court for three felony crimes — attempted robbery, elder abuse causing great bodily harm or death and assault — plus a special allegation that the attack was committed as a hate crime.

The man was walking along Sebastopol Avenue east of South Wright Road about 11:45 p.m. Saturday when he was confronted by Valdez, who demanded his wallet and began punching and kicking him, according to Santa Rosa police. Police said the attack, which was unprovoked, ended when it became clear the victim had no money on him.

In court Tuesday, Valdez asked Judge Jamie Thistlethwaite to release him so he could find a lawyer.

“I have no recollection of what happened that night,” Valdez said before he was cut off by the judge, who warned him not to discuss details of the case at this point of the proceedings.

Prosecutor Bob Waner urged Thistlethwaite to select the highest amount of bail permitted due to the seriousness of the allegations.

“This was a very violent assault of a 67-year-old Korean man who was just walking,” Waner said.

Thistlethwaite set bail at the maximum of $85,000 and ordered Valdez return to court March 5 with a lawyer to enter a plea.

Valdez faces up to about 10 years in state prison if he is convicted of all the charges against him, Sonoma County District Attorney officials said.

According to court records, Valdez was convicted of misdemeanor battery in 2016 and sentenced to two years probation, which he completed in 2017.

As Valdez was escorted out of the courtroom, his mother called out to him despite court rules prohibiting defendants from communicating with people in the audience.

“I love you,” said Valdez’s mother, Celeste Valdez, 40, of Forestville.

“Thanks, Mom,” Valdez said.

Two independent witnesses reported the assault to police, officials said. After Valdez left on foot, the victim returned home and a relative called police. Officers found Valdez nearby, his clothing covered in blood.

Outside the courtroom, Valdez’s mother and his father, Florencio Castro, 41, of Santa Rosa, said they could not believe their son would assault someone because of their race.

His parents said Valdez has a 3-year-old son and two jobs, one at a restaurant and another with a nighttime maintenance crew. Castro said his son came home after the incident and woke him up saying, “help me, help me.” Valdez and another family member went outside and were contacted by police.

“My son is not a hateful person. If anything happened, he was provoked,” Castro said.

