Sonoma High School student arrested on suspicion of school-shooting threat on Snapchat

A student at Sonoma High School was arrested Wednesday after allegedly threatening a school shooting on Snapchat, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

Several students saw the Snapchat post and alerted school staff, who alerted a school resource deputy, the Sheriff’s Office said in a press release. The student had said in the post that the shooting was planned for Friday, March 1.

Deputies conducted several interviews to determine the identity of the student, and then contacted the student. Deputies determined the student had made the post, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The student was arrested on charges of criminal threats and false report of emergency and booked into juvenile hall, the Sheriff’s Office said. Investigators withheld the name of the student, who is a juvenile.

You can reach Staff Writer Andrew Beale at 707-521-5205 or andrew.beale@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @iambeale.