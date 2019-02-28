Lake County woman sentenced for giving deadly dose of methamphetamine to California inmate

ASSOCIATED PRESS
February 28, 2019

VACAVILLE — A Clearlake woman who smuggled a deadly dose of methamphetamine to a California prison inmate has been sentenced to two years in prison.

Johna Martinez-Meth was sentenced last week after pleading guilty to involuntary manslaughter.

Prosecutors say she concealed methamphetamine on her person and supplied it to Adrian Sepulveda while visiting him last May at the California Medical Facility in Vacaville, where he was housed.

Sepulveda, who was serving a life sentence for second-degree murder, died after swallowing several balloons containing about an ounce of the drug.

Authorities found meth and balloons at Martinez-Meth's home.

Drug abuse is an ongoing problem in California prisons. Suspected overdoses killed two death row inmates last December at San Quentin State Prison. There were 35 confirmed overdose deaths in state lockups last year.

