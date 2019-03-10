From Eastern European dishes to New Zealand pastries, Windsor offers many international flavors

Wine Country cuisine may reign supreme in much of Sonoma County, but if you look closely in shopping centers and tucked away spots — and some more obvious locations — there’s a world of food in Windsor.

From Eastern European jägerschnitzel to Himalayan momos, Thai popia, mole and New Zealand sausage rolls, tastes from around the globe beckon.

Here are 10 spots to find incredible food from other lands in your backyard.

Tizsa Bistro

Chef Krisztian Karkus has a special recipe for Wiener schnitzel — It’s pan-fried in butter and pork lard with fresh lingonberry jam and homemade cucumber salad. But Karkus says he doesn’t want to be pigeonholed as a German chef. So, in addition to the spaetzle mac and cheese with wild mushrooms, charbroiled octopus with Hungarian sausage and duck fat potatoes, jagerschintzel with spaetzle, bratwurst with braised sauerkraut, and warm marzipan torte, he also makes a mean duck leg confit, iceberg wedge salad and roast chicken breast (with spaetzle, of course). Old World meets Wine Country in a most delicious way.

Details: 8757 Old Redwood Highway. 707-838-5100. tiszabistro.com.

Ume

Tucked away in Windsor, Ume is the place that sushi connoisseurs talk about between themselves. The sushi is simple and minimal (not blobbed with wasabi or overly seasoned rice), letting the flavor of the fish express itself. It’s sliced generously without being overdone. Specialties include monkfish pate, a great sake list and artistic presentations. Want something a little more approachable? Ume offers excellent ramen, tonkatsu (panko-breaded pork), teriyaki and American-style rolls with lots of wacky ingredients — if you’re into that.

Details: 8710 Old Redwood Highway. 707-838-6700. umebistro.com.

Qimura

Homestyle Japanese cuisine that’s comforting for just about anyone can be found at Qimura. Grandma’s recipes include painstakingly made bowls of steaming ramen (butter miso is a favorite), Nanban chicken (deep-fried chicken nuggets in a creamy sweet sour sauce), chicken katsu and hamachi collar. Their sushi rice is made from a secret family recipe. The sleek, modern interior is as clean and bright as their chirashi, a bowl of steamed rice with sashimi. Qimura provides authentic flavors with friendly service.

Details: 8960 Brooks Road South. 707-836-1699. qimura.us.

Himalayan Restaurant

Though the cuisines of India and the Himalayas aren’t exactly the same, they share many of the same savory spices and cooking techniques, which you’ll find at this downtown spot.

Crispy vegetable pakora, Himalayan dumplings (momo), biryani (rice with meat and dried fruits) and creamy chicken tikka masala are good introductions for first-timers, but to really dive into true Indian cuisine, try tandoori meat or vegetables made in a special clay oven.

Want to take it to the next step? Himalayan goat curry or lamb badami cooked with almonds and tomato sauce are more adventurous. Naan, the fluffy flatbread, is perfect for sopping up all the extra sauce.

Details: 810 McClelland Drive. 707-838-6746. himalayanrestaurantwindsor.com.

Cocina Mana

In Chef Manny Morales’ kitchen, there are no giant cans of pre-made sauce or piles of packaged tortillas. Everything is made from scratch as a matter of pride. Here, tacos aren’t mix-and-match discs of tiny tortillas with nibbles of carnitas. The tacos guisados are platters of braised meat with beans and Mexican rice with homemade steamed tortillas on the side. In the morning, chilaquiles with red sauce are a warm way to greet the day (or recover from last night’s revelry). Tamales are a specialty here, made with fresh masa and meat, cheese, vegetables or, if you’ve got a sweet tooth, pineapple.