From Eastern European dishes to New Zealand pastries, Windsor offers many international flavors

HEATHER IRWIN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
March 10, 2019

Wine Country cuisine may reign supreme in much of Sonoma County, but if you look closely in shopping centers and tucked away spots — and some more obvious locations — there’s a world of food in Windsor.

From Eastern European jägerschnitzel to Himalayan momos, Thai popia, mole and New Zealand sausage rolls, tastes from around the globe beckon.

Here are 10 spots to find incredible food from other lands in your backyard.

Tizsa Bistro

Chef Krisztian Karkus has a special recipe for Wiener schnitzel — It’s pan-fried in butter and pork lard with fresh lingonberry jam and homemade cucumber salad. But Karkus says he doesn’t want to be pigeonholed as a German chef. So, in addition to the spaetzle mac and cheese with wild mushrooms, charbroiled octopus with Hungarian sausage and duck fat potatoes, jagerschintzel with spaetzle, bratwurst with braised sauerkraut, and warm marzipan torte, he also makes a mean duck leg confit, iceberg wedge salad and roast chicken breast (with spaetzle, of course). Old World meets Wine Country in a most delicious way.

Details: 8757 Old Redwood Highway. 707-838-5100. tiszabistro.com.

Ume

Tucked away in Windsor, Ume is the place that sushi connoisseurs talk about between themselves. The sushi is simple and minimal (not blobbed with wasabi or overly seasoned rice), letting the flavor of the fish express itself. It’s sliced generously without being overdone. Specialties include monkfish pate, a great sake list and artistic presentations. Want something a little more approachable? Ume offers excellent ramen, tonkatsu (panko-breaded pork), teriyaki and American-style rolls with lots of wacky ingredients — if you’re into that.

Details: 8710 Old Redwood Highway. 707-838-6700. umebistro.com.

Qimura

Homestyle Japanese cuisine that’s comforting for just about anyone can be found at Qimura. Grandma’s recipes include painstakingly made bowls of steaming ramen (butter miso is a favorite), Nanban chicken (deep-fried chicken nuggets in a creamy sweet sour sauce), chicken katsu and hamachi collar. Their sushi rice is made from a secret family recipe. The sleek, modern interior is as clean and bright as their chirashi, a bowl of steamed rice with sashimi. Qimura provides authentic flavors with friendly service.

Details: 8960 Brooks Road South. 707-836-1699. qimura.us.

Himalayan Restaurant

Though the cuisines of India and the Himalayas aren’t exactly the same, they share many of the same savory spices and cooking techniques, which you’ll find at this downtown spot.

Crispy vegetable pakora, Himalayan dumplings (momo), biryani (rice with meat and dried fruits) and creamy chicken tikka masala are good introductions for first-timers, but to really dive into true Indian cuisine, try tandoori meat or vegetables made in a special clay oven.

Want to take it to the next step? Himalayan goat curry or lamb badami cooked with almonds and tomato sauce are more adventurous. Naan, the fluffy flatbread, is perfect for sopping up all the extra sauce.

Details: 810 McClelland Drive. 707-838-6746. himalayanrestaurantwindsor.com.

Cocina Mana

In Chef Manny Morales’ kitchen, there are no giant cans of pre-made sauce or piles of packaged tortillas. Everything is made from scratch as a matter of pride. Here, tacos aren’t mix-and-match discs of tiny tortillas with nibbles of carnitas. The tacos guisados are platters of braised meat with beans and Mexican rice with homemade steamed tortillas on the side. In the morning, chilaquiles with red sauce are a warm way to greet the day (or recover from last night’s revelry). Tamales are a specialty here, made with fresh masa and meat, cheese, vegetables or, if you’ve got a sweet tooth, pineapple.

Details: 9238 Old Redwood Highway, Suite 128. 707-657-7701. cocinamana.com.

Tomi Thai

This pocket-sized Thai restaurant is always packed, and for good reason. Rather than overly sweet, sticky dishes, flavors are bright and fresh.

You might get a giggle or two ordering popia — vegan spring rolls filled with mung bean noodles, cabbage and mushrooms — or Goong Gaborg, little cigar-shaped shrimp rolls the table will inevitably fight over. You can’t really go wrong on this menu, but their pad thai with fried rice noodles and tamarind sauce is excellent.

Pumpkin curry in a rich yellow sauce is filled with kobucha squash, bamboo shoots, green beans and basil. You can adjust seasoning to everything from mild to Thai spicy, which we don’t recommend, because unless you’re Thai, you’ll have serious regrets.

Wash it all down with a creamy, floral Thai iced tea that, if you haven’t had it before, will become an obsession.

Details: 426 Emily Rose Circle. 707-836-1422, tomi-thai.com.

BurtoNZ Bakery

When this Kiwi-run bakery opened in 2014, their savory mushroom goat cheese pies, flaky meat pies topped with mashed potatoes, sausage rolls and New Zealand doughnuts were a revelation. Now in its fifth year, it’s only gotten better, with its raspberry cream Lamingtons and freshly made baguettes. If you’re on a diet, don’t torture yourself by going. If you’re not, get ready for a pastry feast from the Pastry Wonders from Down Under.

Details: 9076 Brooks Road S. 707-687-5455. burtonzbakery.com.

El Gallo Negro

This ain’t your usual taqueria. Owned by the Diaz family, which has restaurants in Windsor and Healdsburg, it’s a funky mezcaleria featuring juicy cocktails spiked with smoky mezcal and tequila. The restaurant serves their family’s mole, a complicated Oaxacan sauce made with 30 ingredients including special Mexican chocolate, chiles, tomatillos, cinnamon, raisins, garlic, cloves and host of secret ingredients.

It’s a rare find because of its ingredients and labor-intensive production, but the family has stuck to time-honored tradition of making it in small batches for their restaurants. Don’t expect white tablecloths. Instead, you’ll find wood tables, $5 bottled beers and cocktails, such as the Tres Pedros with tequila, hibiscus tea, fresh lime and simple syrup, a favorite. Daily specials like Margarita Monday, Tequila Tuesday and Noche Oaxaqueña, with handcrafted cocktails, keep things fresh.

Details: 8465 Old Redwood Highway. 707-838-9511. elgallonegrowindsor.com.

The Diaz family also owns Tu Mole Madre, which will feature multicourse Oaxacan dinners and classes by reservation. Tu Madre Mole will be located behind El Gallo Negro. Their grand-opening experience happens March 29. Visit tumolemadre.com.

KS Tian Yuen Asian Cuisine

Recently opened in the Town Square, it’s one of the few Chinese spots in Sonoma County offering dim sum. The list is comprehensive and includes bao (steamed buns), shrimp dumplings, shumai, marinated tofu and a few more exotic offerings like chicken feet, turnip cake and pork intestines. They’ve also got both traditional and American Chinese food, ranging from orange chicken and fried rice to sizzling clay pots filled with rice or vermicelli, veggies and barbecue.

Details: 610 McClelland Drive. 707-892-2968. tianyuen.squarespace.com.

Castanedas Marketplace

El Supremo Breakfast Burrito starts with a layer of griddled Oaxacan cheese, followed by meat, eggs, tomatoes, avocado, bacon and a mess of other goodies. If you can eat the whole thing (or even if you can’t), you’ll be good to go for the day. Don’t miss giant chicharrones, fresh paella, tacos and wraps at crowd-friendly prices.

Details: 8465 Old Redwood Highway, Suite 601. 707-838-8820. facebook.com/castanedasmarket.

