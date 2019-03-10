Celebrating women’s suffrage: Jennie Colvin was the first woman in Sonoma County to register to vote in 1912

Do you suppose Jennie Colvin thought for one minute she was walking into local history when she went down her front steps that winter morning in 1912 and headed for the courthouse?

It was Tuesday, Jan. 2, the first business day of the new year, and Jennie, accompanied by her husband, Paul, was on her way to become the first-ever woman to register to vote in Sonoma County.

This is the 100th anniversary year of the 19th Amendment, which granted women the right to vote. The official centennial will be next year, since the ratification of the amendment by the required number of states was achieved in 1920.

Some states acknowledged equality much earlier. California was one of them. Which is why Jennie was on her way that morning. It wasn’t planned. There are no photos of the event. Just a small story on an inside page of the newspaper telling readers (and posterity) it happened.

Jennie wasn’t one of the outspoken women who had led the campaign for woman suffrage in the area. She was busy with The Alpha, a rooming house she and Paul ran at 456 B St. But she was clearly aware what she was doing, as she climbed the marble staircase to the county clerk’s office on the second floor, was very important.

Her right to register — and subsequently, to cast ballots for city and state offices — had been won in a close election the previous October (1911) when an amendment to the California Constitution made women’s suffrage state law. It wasn’t a landslide by any definition. Women’s voting rights squeaked in by just 2,069 votes statewide; in Sonoma County by just 186.

Researcher Joann Mitchell, who assembled much of this information four decades ago for a graduate degree from Sonoma State, took an even closer look. What she learned is that only Santa Rosa, Cloverdale and Sebastopol voted in favor. Sonoma voted against the women’s vote 94 to 57. In Healdsburg it lost by 18 votes and in Petaluma by just four votes. But the totals were enough to set Jennie Colvin on her path to voting glory.

––––––

We don’t know how Jennie voted in her first city election in April 1912. But we do know that a proud contingent of women — Cora Boyes, wife of Santa Rosa’s police chief, was the first in line — led a march to the polls that caused the men of Santa Rosa to take note of this new political wave. In fact, the election results proved a dramatic upset to the city’s political status quo.

The “victim” of the feminist assault on politics and government was John Rinner, the favorite candidate for mayor. He was a respected optometrist with a long record of public service, approved by the city council and endorsed by The Press Democrat. But, somewhere in the campaign, he became known as opposed to the suffrage amendment. It must have been word-of-mouth, but the news got around. When the votes were counted, the first write-in candidate in the town’s history, a traveling salesman named John Mercier, was elected.

Well ahead of the next election, Jennie’s and Cora’s and all the other women’s election activities had stopped being news. It was: women are voting, gentlemen, get over it and get on with it.