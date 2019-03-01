2 Missouri day care workers charged after video showing child thrown against cabinet goes viral

JIM SALTER
ASSOCIATED PRESS
March 1, 2019

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

ST. LOUIS — Charges have been filed against two Missouri day care center workers after surveillance video showing a 3-year-old girl being thrown against a cabinet went viral.

The woman accused of throwing the girl, 27-year-old Wilma Brown, was charged with felony child abuse on Thursday in St. Louis County. Relatives said the girl sustained a head gash that required seven stiches during the incident on Feb. 1 at Brighter Day Care and Preschool.

The girl's family said they were initially told the girl fell, but five days later watched surveillance video with the center's director that showed a worker throwing the child into a cabinet.

A warrant has been issued for Brown's arrest. Brown doesn't have a publicly listed telephone number and couldn't be reached for comment by The Associated Press.

Prosecutors also charged 22-year-old Ariana Silver for a separate incident on Feb. 27 that was also allegedly captured by surveillance video. Charging documents allege Silver squeezed a 4-year-old girl's arm and punctured her skin, and then carried the girl by her foot.

Silver is jailed on $50,000 bond. Jail records don't show whether she has an attorney, and she doesn't have a publicly listed home phone number.

Both women have been fired, according to Timothy Smith, an attorney for the day care center.

Smith said the center is cooperating with investigators and "has provided exemplary, high quality educational and child care services to thousands of children and their families for more than a decade." The attorney said teachers and staff are properly trained, and the center works to provide a safe environment.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine