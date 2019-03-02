San Mateo County man dies after truck swerves off Lake County highway, flips into Clear Lake

A man who died in Lake County after his car swerved off Highway 20 and flipped upside down into Clear Lake was identified Friday by the county sheriff’s office.

David James Killilea, 64, of Woodside in San Mateo County, was driving west on Highway 20 past Island Drive at about 5:28 p.m. Thursday when his 2006 Chevrolet pickup truck veered onto the north shoulder of the road, authorities said. He then steered his truck back on the roadway, but crossed over the opposite lane of traffic and plowed through a stone barrier on the south side of the road, CHP said in a statement.

The impact of the crash caused the car to flip upside down into Clear Lake, CHP said. Killilea did not survive, though the CHP offered no explanation for what happened after the car fell into the lake.

A Clear Lake-area CHP spokesman was not available Friday afternoon to answer additional questions.

Officers are investigating whether drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash, the CHP said in the statement. Weather was clear at the time of the crash, CHP said.

