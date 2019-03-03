Police: Santa Rosa family exiting van struck by a driver suspected of DUI

An 84-year-old woman suspected of drunken driving lost control of her sedan in a Santa Rosa neighborhood late Saturday, crashing into several parked cars before hitting a family getting out of a van in their driveway, police said.

Two adults and a child were injured in the crash that occurred around 9:20 p.m. on Montgomery Drive east of Yulupa Avenue, the Santa Rosa Police Department said. One suffered moderate injuries after being thrown by the impact, and the other two had minor injuries, police said in a statement.

Officers arrested Rosemarie Alden-Ridley, of Santa Rosa, on suspicion of felony drunken driving causing injuries. She was booked into Sonoma County Jail but appeared to have been released by Sunday morning.

Witnesses told officers they saw an eastbound gold-colored sedan sideswipe several parked cars before crashing into the van. An adult was outside of the van, helping children and other family members get out when the sedan crashed into them, police said. They were taken to the hospital, treated and released.

Alden-Ridley also was taken to a hospital to be evaluated but was not injured, police said.

Anyone with information about the crash can call Officer Mike Mieger at 707-543-8422.

