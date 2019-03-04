GOP Sen. Rand Paul says he’ll block Trump’s emergency declaration

President Trump’s relations with Congress took a sharp turn for the worse Sunday as his emergency declaration for a border wall hit a roadblock in the GOP-controlled Senate, and House Democrats signaled a sweeping new probe of whether the president obstructed justice and abused his power.

Taken together, the restiveness in both chambers signals a rocky two years ahead for Trump, even as he seeks to move past a bruising week. He returned home empty-handed from a summit with North Korea’s leader and his former personal lawyer, testifying before Congress, painted a devastating portrait of criminality and bad character on the president’s part.

The setback to Trump’s emergency declaration, which the House has already voted to challenge, came in the form of a reported decision by Kentucky Republican Sen. Rand Paul to become the fourth senator on his side of the aisle to commit to voting for a Democratic-backed resolution to rescind Trump’s declaration. That would be enough to allow the resolution to pass the Senate, assuming all Democrats support it.

Trump, angry that Congress refused to provide him with border wall money, said he will veto the measure. He says the emergency declaration will enable him to divert money from the military and other government programs to build a wall.

While neither chamber appears to have mustered a veto-proof majority, the show of opposition to Trump’s solution for fulfilling his signature campaign promise to build a border wall would represent a stinging rebuke from his own party.

The report of the latest GOP defection on Trump’s controversial emergency declaration came Sunday from the Bowling Green (Ky.) Daily News, which said Paul — a staunch Trump backer in many key battles — planned to join three other Republicans who have already pledged to block the declaration.

If Paul and the others follow through, it would force Trump to wield the first veto of his presidency and represent a rare break with his party on a key issue.

The newly empowered Democratic House, meanwhile, signaled Trump faces new scrutiny on several fronts. The head of the House Judiciary Committee, Rep. Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.), said his panel would open a probe into whether the president obstructed justice and abused his power.

Nadler, interviewed on ABC’s “This Week,” sketched the broad outlines of a sweeping investigation that would seek documents from dozens of organizations and individuals, including the president’s eldest son and his closest business associates.

“Tomorrow, we will be issuing document requests to over 60 different people and individuals from the White House to the Department of Justice, Donald Trump, Jr., to [Trump Organization Chief Financial Officer] Allen Weisselberg, to begin the investigations to present the case to the American people about obstruction of justice, corruption and abuse of power,” Nadler said.

On impeachment, however, the New York Democrat cautioned against any rush to judgment. “Before you impeach somebody, you have to persuade the American public that it ought to happen,” Nadler said on the ABC show.

Trump tweeted Sunday that he was an “innocent man being persecuted,” and renewed his attacks against investigators, the news media and his former personal lawyer Michael Cohen, who last week publicly implicated the president in an array of wrongdoing.

In dramatic televised testimony on Capitol Hill, Cohen said Trump ordered a hush-money payment to adult-film actress Stormy Daniels in an effort to prevent details of their alleged affair from emerging before the 2016 vote. He also said he believed Trump knew in advance of a WikiLeaks dump of emails damaging to Hillary Clinton.