Oakland teachers approve contract, set to return to school Monday after 7-day strike

JOSEPH GEHA AND THY VO
MERCURY NEWS
March 3, 2019

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Oakland teachers on Sunday ratified a new contract with the Oakland Unified School District following a seven-day strike marked by frazzled nerves, boisterous rallies, angry confrontations and late-night bargaining talks.

The Oakland Education Association announced that with more than 70 percent of its members casting ballots, 64 percent voted yes for the 2017-18 contract term and 58 percent for the 2020-21 contract term. The contract gives union members an 11 percent raise over four years plus a one-time 3 percent bonus.

The vote took place Sunday afternoon at the Paramount Theatre, two days after the tentative deal was reached by district and union negotiators.

“We look forward to being in our classrooms again after having to strike to bring our Oakland students some of the resources and supports they should have had in the first place,” Oakland Education Association President Keith Brown said in a written statement.

“This victory, accomplished through our collective strength on the picket lines with Oakland parents and students, sends the message that educators will no longer let this school district starve our neighborhood schools of resources,” Brown added. “Our fight is not over, though. Oakland educators spoke clearly today at our ratification vote that this agreement will not be the end of our struggle, and we will continue to fight in Oakland and Sacramento for the schools our students deserve.”

In response to opposition from some teachers, the union said the debate ”just shows the passion and commitment that all Oakland educators have for our students. This contract that we have is an important first step, It is a good contract. It addresses the teacher retention crisis, it provides needed resources for our students, but our students need a lot more.”

The Oakland school board must now approve the agreement.

As a result of the vote, teachers will head back to Oakland Unified’s 86 schools Monday morning along with their students, more than 90 percent of whom skipped classes during the strike, some to participate in the strike themselves. Students mostly went to alternative “solidarity schools” such as city recreation centers, participated in extracurricular activities such as basketball camps or just stayed home.

Under the contract, the district’s more than 3,000 members — which also include nurses, counselors and support staff represented by the union — will get an 11 percent raise retroactive to Jan. 1, 2019 through June 2021 and a one-time 3 percent bonus. The union had demanding a 12 percent pay raise over three years.

Meanwhile, a special meeting has been scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Monday for the school board to consider cutting $21.75 million from the district’s 2019-2020 budget to help pay for teachers’ raises. The cuts are expected to involve staff layoffs as well as other drastic actions to offset a looming budget shortfall.

That meeting was originally rescheduled for last Monday, then rescheduled for Wednesday and again for Friday because school board trustees felt threatened by picketing teachers. Friday’s meeting was canceled after most school board members couldn’t get past picket lines into the La Escuelita Elementary School auditorium to convene.

Teachers were striking not only for higher pay, but also for smaller class sizes and more student support services.

While the union originally sought to reduce the maximum size of classes by two students, the agreement calls for a reduction of one student at “highest need” schools next year and by one student districtwide by 2021.

Phased-in caseload reductions will ensure counselors have a maximum 500 students assigned to them by the 2020-21 school year, down from the current 600, and psychologists will similarly have their maximum student load dropped to 700 from 750, according to the union.

Nurses will keep the same caseload maximum of 1,350 students each, but will get a $10,000 annual bonus in May 2020 and May 2021, according to the union. A separate salary schedule for nurses will be created in 2021 to increase pay by 9 percent at that time.

The school board also is scheduled to vote on resolutions authorizing a five-month pause on any school closings and calling on the state to stop more charter schools from opening in the district, which the union blames for siphoning away students and, consequently, millions of state dollars based on enrollment.

The school board had been weighing the closure of as many as 24 schools over the next several years because of declining student enrollment and a budget shortfall that could otherwise exceed $50 million by then.

As paper ballots were cast at the Paramount on Sunday afternoon, several teachers congregating outside the theater said the vote seemed evenly split.

Barbara Buswell, a reading intervention teacher, said she intended to vote for the agreement.

“I think it’s the best we’re going to get at this point. I feel like the energy started to deflate just a tad among teachers and I can’t imagine getting that all going again as of now,” Buswell said in an interview while walking up to the Paramount.

Jennifer Kelly-DeWitt, an instructional coach at Oakland International High School, said Sunday she was still undecided.

“We have real turnover in the district, and students are not getting experienced teachers who have honed their craft, because young teachers who could well become experienced teachers, can’t afford to stay,” Kelly-DeWitt said.

Substitute Victoria Butros and computer science teacher Gene Washburn, who both teach at Claremont Middle School, said they voted against the agreement “for many reasons.”

“I think they tried to bill this tentative agreement in a way that got everyone’s hopes up and that’s not fair to anyone,” Washburn said.

Oakland High English and journalism teacher Lara Trale said she was upset with the timeframe in which teachers would get their raises. Under the union’s original proposal, members would have gotten the full 12 percent raise by the end of the 2019-2020 school year. Under this agreement, they would only have a 5 percent raise by then.

“Our negotiating team had repeatedly told us that OUSD could afford that, and now we’re given this offer that gets us at 5 percent at that point and locked us in for the next few years,” Trale said.

Trale said the strike has been tough, but she’s prepared to continue. She also said most of the people she talks to voted against the agreement, but she believes many who for it came in to cast their votes and left rather than sitting through the debate.

“I think we could do better, and if we truly can’t we need clearer explanations than the ones we got today,” Trale said.

Other teachers said during the strike that if the district put forth a “good deal” that’s rejected by the union, they would consider crossing picket lines to teach.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine