Oakland teachers approve contract, set to return to school Monday after 7-day strike

Oakland teachers on Sunday ratified a new contract with the Oakland Unified School District following a seven-day strike marked by frazzled nerves, boisterous rallies, angry confrontations and late-night bargaining talks.

The Oakland Education Association announced that with more than 70 percent of its members casting ballots, 64 percent voted yes for the 2017-18 contract term and 58 percent for the 2020-21 contract term. The contract gives union members an 11 percent raise over four years plus a one-time 3 percent bonus.

The vote took place Sunday afternoon at the Paramount Theatre, two days after the tentative deal was reached by district and union negotiators.

“We look forward to being in our classrooms again after having to strike to bring our Oakland students some of the resources and supports they should have had in the first place,” Oakland Education Association President Keith Brown said in a written statement.

“This victory, accomplished through our collective strength on the picket lines with Oakland parents and students, sends the message that educators will no longer let this school district starve our neighborhood schools of resources,” Brown added. “Our fight is not over, though. Oakland educators spoke clearly today at our ratification vote that this agreement will not be the end of our struggle, and we will continue to fight in Oakland and Sacramento for the schools our students deserve.”

In response to opposition from some teachers, the union said the debate ”just shows the passion and commitment that all Oakland educators have for our students. This contract that we have is an important first step, It is a good contract. It addresses the teacher retention crisis, it provides needed resources for our students, but our students need a lot more.”

The Oakland school board must now approve the agreement.

As a result of the vote, teachers will head back to Oakland Unified’s 86 schools Monday morning along with their students, more than 90 percent of whom skipped classes during the strike, some to participate in the strike themselves. Students mostly went to alternative “solidarity schools” such as city recreation centers, participated in extracurricular activities such as basketball camps or just stayed home.

Under the contract, the district’s more than 3,000 members — which also include nurses, counselors and support staff represented by the union — will get an 11 percent raise retroactive to Jan. 1, 2019 through June 2021 and a one-time 3 percent bonus. The union had demanding a 12 percent pay raise over three years.

Meanwhile, a special meeting has been scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Monday for the school board to consider cutting $21.75 million from the district’s 2019-2020 budget to help pay for teachers’ raises. The cuts are expected to involve staff layoffs as well as other drastic actions to offset a looming budget shortfall.

That meeting was originally rescheduled for last Monday, then rescheduled for Wednesday and again for Friday because school board trustees felt threatened by picketing teachers. Friday’s meeting was canceled after most school board members couldn’t get past picket lines into the La Escuelita Elementary School auditorium to convene.

Teachers were striking not only for higher pay, but also for smaller class sizes and more student support services.

While the union originally sought to reduce the maximum size of classes by two students, the agreement calls for a reduction of one student at “highest need” schools next year and by one student districtwide by 2021.