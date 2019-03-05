Oakland teachers go back to class after strike

ASSOCIATED PRESS
March 5, 2019

OAKLAND — Thousands of Oakland teachers are back in their classrooms after union members voted to approve a contract agreement that provided pay raises.

Oakland Education Association members approved the deal Sunday and went back to work Monday.

The Oakland Unified School District ratified the agreement during a meeting Monday, giving educators 11 percent raises and a one-time bonus of 3 percent.

The agreement was reached after 3,000 teachers went on strike Feb. 21. That prompted seven days of marathon negotiations over pay, smaller classes and more school resources.

Oakland teachers were the latest educators in the U.S. to strike over pay and classroom conditions. The city's 86 schools remained open during the strike with administrators and substitutes.

The union said last Friday that the teachers won their demands.

