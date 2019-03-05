Sheriff: Witnesses help catch Rohnert Park mail thieves

Witnesses to mail theft along a rural road west of Rohnert Park called 911 early Monday, then followed the suspects and blocked their vehicle, attempting to help detain them, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies arrested Carmen Hill, 48, of Vallejo and are attempting to identify her passenger, who got out of the car and ran before the law arrived, sheriff’s Sgt. Spencer Crum said Tuesday.

The theft was reported about 4 a.m. Monday when witnesses called to report seeing a suspicious silver Volkswagen Beetle and occupants taking mail from boxes on Millbrae Avenue. Witnesses, in two vehicles, said a woman driver was stopping at boxes and a male passenger was getting out and going through contents, Crum said.

The witnesses trailed the Beetle and kept reporting to dispatchers, saying the passenger got out on Scenic Drive and Arlington Avenue and disappeared and the woman driver began tossing mail out her window.

When she turned onto Scenic Avenue, the witnesses pulled in front and behind her vehicle, blocking her, Crum said.

Deputies arrived and arrested Hill, suspecting her of felony theft and conspiracy. She also has a prior theft conviction, Crum said. They found mail belonging to other people in her car and found the discarded mail, which will be returned to residents.

She was booked into the Sonoma County Jail and subsequently left after posting a bond for $20,000 bail. Deputies are trying to identify the man and Crum asked anyone with information to contact Deputy Glosser at 707‑565‑2650.

