Influx of new leaders at the top of Sonoma County law enforcement

Sonoma County is experiencing unprecedented turnover at the top of its law enforcement agencies, with new or pending leadership changes at four of its five largest departments and altogether nine new or soon-to-be new chiefs across all 13 agencies.

The changes include the county’s largest single agency, the Sheriff’s Office, with Sheriff Mark Essick now in his fifth month on the job. They extend to Rohnert Park Chief Tim Mattos and Santa Rosa CHP Commander Ari Wolfe, who also started in January. Windsor will have a new chief this week and Santa Rosa is expected to need one by August with the pending retirement of Hank Schreeder.

Three other chiefs started top jobs last July, in Sonoma and at Sonoma State University and Santa Rosa Junior College. Cloverdale is in the process of hiring a permanent chief of police.

Sonoma County last witnessed a nearly comparable turnover in law enforcement leadership about a decade ago, when more than half of the area’s chiefs left their posts over the course of a few months.

The greater ongoing shift comes as shorter tenures for police chiefs become the new norm statewide, a trend driven in part by lucrative retirement benefits that allow top police officials to retire around age 50 with their maximum pension, as most have close to 30 years of work history at that point.

With many chiefs close to retirement age by the time they are qualified to lead a department, contracts for the top job are typically for short terms, veterans in the field say. Plus, the demands of an increasingly political job — even for police chiefs, all of whom are appointed in the county — also have influenced the quicker and more widespread turnover.

“We’re moving into a window when the longest tenure in the county is going to be in the single digits,” said Jeff Weaver, who retired in 2017 after 14 years as Sebastopol’s police chief.

Until the past decade or so, officials occupying top law enforcement jobs have tended to stay in their posts for far longer, some for decades. There was Santa Rosa Police Chief Dutch Flohr serving for 34 years, followed by Chief Sal Rosano, who was in the job for 22 years. Several recent Sonoma County sheriffs have served multiple four-year terms including Bill Cogbill and the late Mark Ihde, who left after seven years for health reasons.

But those longer runs in office are now more the exception, and repercussions can be far reaching on public life. Community members and civic leaders must connect anew every time a different face moves into the top law enforcement job, even when that person has risen through the ranks.

And new leaders can come with vastly different priorities and management styles, exposing communities and their police departments to a more frequent zig-zag in leadership.

“There can be a certain amount of anxiety when a police department is changing police chiefs,” said Healdsburg Chief Kevin Burke. He is the longest serving active chief in the county, with nearly nine years on the job.

“Ideally a police chief should stay longer than three years,” Burke said. “Excessive turnover can be a real challenge for a department and stability in the community. Stability at that rank is really important.”