San Jose man impersonating DEA agent arrested after pulling over real federal agent, police say

ASSOCIATED PRESS
March 6, 2019

SAN JOSE — A San Jose man has been charged with impersonating a Drug Enforcement Administration agent after he allegedly pulled over drivers, including an off-duty federal agent.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports 49-year-old Alex Taylor was arrested Saturday after an investigation into reports that a man driving a Volkswagen Jetta with police lights was making unauthorized traffic stops.

The DEA says Taylor was arrested on suspicion of impersonating a federal officer, unlawful possession of official badges, identification cards "or other insignia," and the use and possession of a counterfeit seal of a United States federal agency.

Federal officers first started investigating Taylor after he allegedly pulled over an off-duty federal agent in December in San Jose and identified himself as a DEA agent.

It was immediately clear if Taylor has an attorney.

