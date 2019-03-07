Official: Oakland probe of fatal police shooting 'disappointing'

March 7, 2019

OAKLAND — A federal court-appointed monitor overseeing the Oakland Police Department says the findings of internal investigations into the police killing of a homeless man are "disappointing and myopic."

In a report released Wednesday, monitor Robert Warshaw said investigators failed to question officers about a video that contradicted their account of the moments before they opened fire, killing 32-year-old Joshua Pawlik.

Pawlik was found unconscious on March 11, 2018 with a gun between two houses in West Oakland. Police say he raised the gun and pointed it at them when four officers opened fire.

Warshaw says that the video doesn't support that account.

Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O'Malley tells the San Francisco Chronicle she would not file criminal charges against the officers.

She says there wasn't enough evidence to find wrongdoing.

