CHP arrests man on suspicion of DUI following crash near Kelseyville

A Kelseyville man was arrested Thursday on suspicion of felony DUI after a crash that left another man hospitalized, according to the CHP.

Joel Saldana, 26, crossed a double-yellow line on Highway 29 near Kelseyville, crashing into an embankment before hitting another vehicle driven, by Jamie Pannyasywatts, 35, of Clearlake Oaks, CHP said. Pannyasywatts suffered major injuries and was taken to Lakeport’s Sutter Lakeside Hospital.

Saldana also was injured and taken to the hospital, CHP said.

You can reach Staff Writer Andrew Beale at 707-521-5205 or andrew.beale@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @iambeale.