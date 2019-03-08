CHP: Death of Santa Clarita man in Clear Lake ruled a homicide

The California Highway Patrol said Thursday it has ruled last month’s death of a Santa Clarita man in the Clear Lake area a homicide.

Patrick Weber, 41, was found dead Feb. 21 after he was shot while driving east on Highway 20 near Walker Ridge Road, CHP said. Investigators said they found a large amount of marijuana in Weber’s vehicle and later determined he was not authorized to transport marijuana.

The death remains under investigation.

