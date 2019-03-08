CHP: Death of Santa Clarita man in Clear Lake ruled a homicide

ANDREW BEALE
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
March 7, 2019

The California Highway Patrol said Thursday it has ruled last month’s death of a Santa Clarita man in the Clear Lake area a homicide.

Patrick Weber, 41, was found dead Feb. 21 after he was shot while driving east on Highway 20 near Walker Ridge Road, CHP said. Investigators said they found a large amount of marijuana in Weber’s vehicle and later determined he was not authorized to transport marijuana.

The death remains under investigation.

You can reach Staff Writer Andrew Beale at 707-521-5205. On Twitter @iambeale.

