Rohnert Park woman found passed in car, blocking traffic arrested on drugs, weapons charges

MARTIN ESPINOZA
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
March 8, 2019

A young Rohnert Park woman suspected of being heavily under the influence of drugs was found Wednesday night passed out in a car on the shoulder of Petaluma Hill Road, with a .45-caliber pistol under a car seat, officials said.

According to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office, at about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday night a caller reported seeing a white Chevy Malibu that had been parked on the 6500 block of Petaluma Hill Road for hours.

When a deputy arrived at the scene he found Carrie Cordova-Dalson, 18, in the driver’s seat, unresponsive. The deputy called for an ambulance because he was unable to wake her, officials said.

Though not running, the car was in drive and parked partially over the white fog line blocking traffic. The deputy searched her purse for identification and found a replica pistol.

When another deputy arrived, officials were able to wake the woman and get her out of the car. Officials said she told them her car had run out of gas. Cordova-Dalson was arrested on suspicion of unlawful possession of an unregistered concealed weapon in a vehicle and being under the influence of a controlled substance.

She remained in Sonoma County Jail as of Friday morning. Her bail was set at $30,000.

You can reach Staff Writer Martin Espinoza at 707-521-5213 or martin.espinoza@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @pressreno.

