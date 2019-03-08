Santa Rosa police searching for woman suspected of burglarizing Oakmont home

Police are searching for a woman suspected of burglarizing an 89-year-old woman’s home in Oakmont and later using stolen credits cards at various locations in northwest Santa Rosa.

The victim reported the crime to police on Thursday.

The suspect is described as a thin, 35-to-38-year-old white female with brown hair and about 5 feet 5 inches tall.

Police said Friday morning they have video surveillance of the woman taken at the time she made purchases at locations in the old Kmart shopping center, on Cleveland Avenue and Industrial Drive.

Police said the woman had a 5-to-6-year-old girl with her during the purchases made with the credit cards. The woman’s vehicle was described as a newer, silver, 4-door Toyota Tacoma with rubber running boards and black rims.

Police said anyone with information about the suspect should contact the Santa Rosa Police Department at 707-528-5222. The crime case number is 19-2955. No other information about the crime was available Friday morning.

You can reach Staff Writer Martin Espinoza at 707-521-5213 or martin.espinoza@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @pressreno.