Don’t stop the music: Campaign songs tell candidates’ story

The Democratic primary has only just begun, but the presidential candidates already are relying on theme songs that embody their campaigns’ spirits. Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren launched her run to Dolly Parton’s working-class anthem “9 to 5.” California Sen. Kamala Harris ended her campaign kickoff with “My Shot,” a song of ambition from the musical “Hamilton.” But campaign songs sometimes can cause trouble if musicians object, as Warren could be finding out.

When Elizabeth Warren took the stage to launch her presidential run to the strains of Dolly Parton’s “9 to 5,” the song seemed to sum up the spirit of a candidacy built on giving workers a fairer shake.

Only days earlier, fellow Democrat Kamala Harris had exited her own campaign kickoff rally with an equally fitting musical choice of “My Shot,” an anthem of ambition for political change from the hit musical “Hamilton.” The song’s chorus, delivered by a young Alexander Hamilton, underscored Harris’ confident emergence as a top-tier White House contender: “I’m just like my country, I’m young, scrappy and hungry, and I’m not throwing away my shot.”

Presidential candidates have used thematic songs to great effect in recent decades.

Bill Clinton’s upstart victory remains linked in the popular imagination with Fleetwood Mac’s “Don’t Stop (Thinking About Tomorrow).” Barack Obama showed off his musical fluency by picking multiple go-to songs in genres from hip-hop to rock to Motown.

But using campaign songs to help connect with voters can cause trouble for presidential hopefuls if musicians object to the use of their works, as Warren could be finding out.

“We did not approve the request, and we do not approve requests like this of (a) political nature,” Parton’s manager, Danny Nozell, told The Associated Press by email when asked about the Massachusetts senator’s use of “9 to 5.”

Nozell, CEO of CTK Management, did not respond to a question about whether Parton’s team might register any formal complaint about Warren’s use of the song, which she played during a Friday town hall meeting in New York City.

If Parton escalates the matter, there’s no shortage of precedent: The late Tom Petty reportedly sent a cease-and-desist letter to Rep. Michele Bachmann, R-Minn., over the use of his song “American Girl” in her 2011 campaign, and former President George W. Bush got a similar letter from Petty over his choice of the singer’s “I Won’t Back Down” during the 2000 campaign.

President Donald Trump has faced his own rejection from popular artists after taking office, most recently from Rihanna. She tweeted in November that “not for much longer” would her music be permitted to play at Trump rallies, and soon after her representatives reportedly sent their own cease-and-desist request.

The Warren campaign declined to comment on Nozell’s response regarding its use of “9 to 5.”

Guidelines for the use of campaign songs from the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers state that “it may be easier for” campaigns to be licensed through performing rights organizations such as ASCAP, BMI, or SESAC to ensure that the use of songs at multiple large venues fully adheres to copyright statutes.

“Because licenses for venues such as convention centers and hotels generally exclude rights to perform music at events organized by a third party, political campaigns need their own ASCAP license to use the works in its repertory,” the organization states.