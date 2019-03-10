Hash oil home explosion leads to felony drug arrest of Santa Rosa man

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 48-year-old Santa Rosa man on suspicion of child endangerment after a small hash oil lab exploded Saturday afternoon at a home on the southern outskirts of the city, tearing it from its foundation.

Elton Alexander Robison sustained minor burns to his hand and was transported by ambulance to the hospital after the 2:40 p.m. explosion, which fire officials said blew out all of the property’s windows, several of its exterior doors and damaged several interior walls.

Robison’s 2-year-old son also was inside the rental home at the time of the blast and taken to the hospital as a precaution, though he suffered no apparent injuries, said Matt Elson, a battalion chief with the Rincon Valley-Windsor Fire Protection District. The child then was released to his mother.

A dog in the home also suffered burns to the nose and face and was taken to a local veterinarian by county animal control, Elson said.

Emergency dispatch received several calls about a structure fire at the property in the 70 block of Mountain View Avenue, but when fire crews arrived they only found two small spot fires. The sheriff’s office was called after firefighters found the makings of the small-scale concentrated marijuana manufacturing operation, Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Brian Parks said.

Investigators found the lab equipment in addition to methamphetamine at the property, the Sheriff’s Office said. Robison, who was on probation for possession of a controlled substance, was being treated for the burns and other health ailments Saturday night under the watch of deputies until he could be booked into Sonoma County Jail.

He is charged with three felonies, including one count of child endangerment, possession of a controlled substance for sale and manufacturing honey oil. He also faces four misdemeanor charges for probation violations and an unrelated traffic violation that led to a warrant for his arrest.

Robison’s bail was set at $100,000 and he is scheduled for a court appearance Tuesday afternoon.

