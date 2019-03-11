2 Southern California paragliders killed in midair collision identified

ASSOCIATED PRESS
March 11, 2019

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

SAN DIEGO — Authorities have identified two paragliders killed in a midair collision at a San Diego beach.

Police say the men collided and crashed about 75 feet (23 meters) to the cliffs below Saturday near the Torrey Pines Gliderport.

KFMB-TV reports 43-year-old Glenn Bengtsson of Carlsbad and 61-year-old Raul Valerio of Laguna Hills died at the scene.

The two were flying separately when their canopies became entangled and they plunged straight down.

San Diego Lifeguard Lt. Rich Stropky said Bengtsson was certified to fly on his own. Valerio was working on his certification, but had flown 20 to 25 times.

The crash is under investigation.

___

Information from: KFMB-TV, http://www.kfmb.com/

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine