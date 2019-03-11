One arrested, one injured in Santa Rosa bar fight

One man was arrested and another seriously injured after a brief bar fight north of Santa Rosa, deputies said.

The 20-second fight broke out late Friday at Final Edition in Larkfield but appeared so minor that law enforcement wasn’t called, the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

Authorities weren’t notified about the brawl until Saturday when a San Francisco hospital reported it had as a patient a 29-year-old Windsor man who may have been a victim of an assault.

The victim stayed at the bar for 90 minutes, unaware he had suffered a serious injury, and then collapsed at a friend’s home about 2 a.m. Saturday, sheriff’s Sgt. Spencer Crum said in a news release. The man was taken to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital but later was transferred to the San Francisco hospital where surgery revealed he had neck trauma, indicating he likely had been assaulted, Crum said.

Doctors said the injury could cause death or serious, long-lasting effects due to having caused a lack of blood to the brain.

The victim, who wasn’t identified, remained in critical condition Monday.

Detectives learned he and his friends had gone to the bar between 9‑10 p.m., the sheriff’s office said. Surveillance video showed a fight between five to six people broke out about midnight. The victim also was seen in the video throwing punches and getting hit once on the side of his face and neck before bar employees and patrons broke it up. The man didn’t complain of an injury and stayed until the bar closed at 1:30 a.m., Crum said.

What led to the fight wasn’t known, he said.

On Sunday afternoon detectives arrested the man who hit him, identified as Juan Martinez, 36, of Santa Rosa, the sheriff’s office said. Martinez was booked into Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of felony battery causing serious bodily injury and assault with force likely to cause great bodily injury. He was released after posting $50,000 bail.

Crum said the incident was a cautionary tale about how even a quick fight and one punch can result in serious injuries and possibly death.

