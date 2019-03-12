Man who allegedly threatened Google arrested in Mountain View

ASSOCIATED PRESS
March 12, 2019

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

MOUNTAIN VIEW — A man who said he drove cross-country to confront Google officials has been arrested in California with three baseball bats in his car's trunk.

Police in Mountain View, the San Francisco-area city where Google's based, were warned by two other agencies that Kyle Long was on his way and arrested him Sunday on suspicion of making criminal threats. It's unclear whether he has an attorney.

Police say the 33-year-old Waterville, Maine, man was upset because his YouTube channel had been shut down. He allegedly told his hometown police that he'd get violent if his Google confrontation didn't go well.

Google owns YouTube.

Last April, a video maker with a grudge over YouTube policies, Nasim Aghdam, shot and wounded three people at the YouTube campus in San Bruno before shooting herself.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine