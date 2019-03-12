California tops record with more than 20 million registered voters

ASSOCIATED PRESS
March 12, 2019

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

SACRAMENTO — More than 79 percent of California's eligible voters — or over 20 million people — are registered to vote, the highest percentage since 1996, Secretary of State Alex Padilla said Monday.

The new numbers come a year before California hosts its presidential primaries in March 2020 as part of Super Tuesday, when a handful of other states also vote. California, which typically hosts its primary in June, hasn't had a March primary since 2008.

State lawmakers argued that moving up the primaries would give California residents more say in who wins each party's presidential nomination. The high voter registration numbers suggest voters are gearing up for the election, Padilla said.

"With an earlier primary in 2020, California voters will have more influence in the presidential nominating contests for all parties," he said.

This is the first time California's voter registration has topped 20 million people.

Republicans still rank last in total voter registration behind Democrats and independents. The state has 8.6 million Democrats, 5.6 million independents and 4.7 million Republicans.

The GOP lost seven U.S. House seats in the November 2018 elections and holds less than a quarter of all state legislative seats.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine