Goat thefts plague San Joaquin Valley

ASSOCIATED PRESS
March 12, 2019

FRESNO — A rash of goat thefts is plaguing California's San Joaquin Valley.

The Fresno County sheriff's agricultural task force says there have been seven reports of goats being stolen between Jan. 9 and March 7.

In all, 61 goats worth $27,000 have been taken from private properties south.

Investigators say one of the most notable cases occurred last Thursday when members of the Kingsburg 4-H club had 11 goats stolen from a pasture on Fruit Avenue in Fresno.

During the weekend, owners recovered four of the goats found roaming a roadway in Selma.

