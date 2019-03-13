Sonoma County Ag Days gives kids up-close view of farm life

Students got an up-close view of farm life during Ag Days at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds.

Hosted by the Sonoma County Farm Bureau, the two-day event kicked Tuesday, giving thousands of students a chance to speak with local farmers and ranchers about their work and learn about farm animals, food sources and technological advances in agriculture. One exhibit showed how drones are used for crop production.

“The kids run around with smiles on their faces. Their eyes get big when they see out large a cow is or how small a piglet is,” said Brytann Busick, Farm Bureau marketing and communications manager.

The event will continue Wednesday.