Wrong‑way driver dies in head‑on Napa County crash

A wrong‑way driver died Tuesday afternoon after causing a head‑on collision in Napa County, the CHP said Wednesday.

The driver, a 46‑year‑old Angwin man, was speeding south in the northbound lane of Solano Avenue about 3:30 p.m. when his 1992 Toyota collided with an oncoming 2004 Porsche.

The man died in the impact.

Porsche driver Lorene McCaffrey, 54, of Napa was taken by ambulance to Queen of the Valley Hospital with minor injuries. Her passenger, an unidentified girl, was picked up by her dad who took her to get medical aid, the CHP said.

The crash closed Solano Avenue, just south of Yountville, for about 75 minutes. Solano Avenue runs alongside Highway 29 through a southern section of the Napa Valley.

