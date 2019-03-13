Santa Rosa traffic stop leads to stolen gun, arrest

RANDI ROSSMANN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
March 13, 2019

Santa Rosa police Tuesday stopped a driver for a traffic violation but the infraction turned into an arrest when officers found a stolen gun in the man’s car, according to police.

Officers pulled over driver Perfecto Reyes, 26, of Santa Rosa about 4:30 p.m. on South E and Hendley streets, near the Sonoma County Fairgrounds. During the traffic stop, officers saw a gun magazine inside the car and further investigation led to a nearby semi‑automatic handgun, which turned out to have been stolen in Oregon, Sgt. Dan Marincik said in a news release.

Reyes was arrested on suspicion of possessing a concealed gun, possessing stolen property and driving without a license. He was booked into the Sonoma County Jail.

You can reach Staff Writer Randi Rossmann at 707‑521-5412 or randi.rossmann@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter@rossmannreport.

