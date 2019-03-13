Sonoma man crossing Napa Road hit by car, injured

RANDI ROSSMANN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
March 13, 2019

A Sonoma teen was hit by a car Tuesday afternoon when he attempted to cross a major rural route and walked into the path of a vehicle, according to the CHP.

Luke George, 18, appeared to have suffered minor injuries in the 2:40 p.m. crash and was taken by ambulance to Queen of the Valley Hospital in Napa.

George was struck by a westbound 1998 Mitsubishi as he tried to cross Napa Road, east of the town of Sonoma near Hyde Road, said CHP Officer Marc Renspurger.

The driver, David Wilcox, 50, of Santa Rosa, was not injured.

It appeared George was at fault but the crash remained under investigation, Renspurger said.

You can reach Staff Writer Randi Rossmann at 707‑521-5412 or randi.rossmann@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter@rossmannreport.

