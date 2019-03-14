Rincon Valley school district hires new superintendent after six-month search

After a six-month search, the Rincon Valley Union School District this week hired a new superintendent.

The school board voted unanimously on Tuesday to hire Tracy Smith, 48, of Novato. Smith is now the assistant superintendent of educational services in the Dixie School District in Marin County.

“I would like to lead with a focus on equity and closing the achievement gap, maintaining a strong sense of community (and) making sure that teachers and staff feel supported in learning... ,” said Smith, who speaks fluent Spanish.

Smith’s official start date is July 1, but she will begin her duties in early May. Her salary will be $194,000, said Cynthia Evers, president of the Rincon Valley Union school board.

Smith previously worked as a principal at schools in the Dixie, Ross Valley and San Rafael districts.

She has a bachelor’s degree in geography and Spanish from UC Berkeley and a master’s degree in educational leadership and administration from St. Mary’s College. She’s also finishing a doctoral degree in organization leadership at Brandman University.

“Her talents really complement our cabinet, so we have a well-rounded leadership team,” said Cynthia Evers, board president. “She has a wide range of experience in different types of schools.”

After three years as superintendent, Tony Roehrick vacated the post in October to become interim superintendent at the Cotati-Rohnert Park school district.

The Rincon Valley district currently has 3,208 students enrolled in transitional kindergarten through eighth grade.

Smith specializes in bilingual and dual immersion education, according to a news release.

“I’m so excited to join the team,” Smith said in a phone interview. “I believe its values of child-centered and innovation match my skill set and my values.”

Smith is married with two daughters. The family doesn’t plan to move to the area in the immediate future, she said.

