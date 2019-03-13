Falling trees hit Ukiah, Healdsburg homes

RANDI ROSSMANN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
March 13, 2019

A large pine tree fell into a Ukiah home Tuesday afternoon, crashing through the roof and into the master bedroom where a branch broke through the bed, a Ukiah Valley fire official said Wednesday.

The 40‑foot‑plus pine tree caused major damage to the single-story home and displaced the family living there. Had it fallen during the night, large branches likely would have landed on a couple sleeping inside, said Jeff Adair, division chief for the Ukiah fire agency.

“It would have been occupied if it had occurred in the middle of the night,” he said.

No one was home but the family dogs, which weren’t hurt, when the tree toppled about 1:40 p.m.

High winds Tuesday likely helped push the old tree over but recent storms have soaked the region, raising concerns about the stability of trees across the region. This pine looked healthy on the outside but appeared to have some rot on the inside, which also could have been a factor, Adair said.

Ukiah Valley firefighters called to the house Tuesday typically would have started cutting and removing the fallen tree.

“Ironically the tenant works for a tree service. They had that covered,” he said.

Within an hour of the falling of the Ukiah tree, the roots of a large fir gave way in a Healdsburg neighborhood, where it landed across a driveway and onto a North Street home. The North Street vintage bungalow took damage to the front and porch areas.

You can reach Staff Writer Randi Rossmann at 707‑521-5412 or randi.rossmann@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter@rossmannreport.

