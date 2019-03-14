Families of Sonoma County murder victims mixed on death penalty moratorium

For 23 years, Marc Klaas has believed he would one day observe the ultimate justice enacted against Richard Allen Davis, a stranger who abducted his 12-year-old daughter, Polly Klaas, from her Petaluma bedroom, strangled her and left her body in a thicket covered with scrap wood.

An advocate for children’s safety since his daughter’s 1993 death, Klaas was meeting with Gov. Gavin Newsom in Sacrament on noon Tuesday to advocate for greater victim involvement in the criminal justice process when the governor told him directly he would be halting executions in California.

“I died a little bit in that room when he said that,” said Klaas, 69, of Sausalito. “I had every expectation when I walked out of the courtroom back in 1996 that at some point that penalty would be imposed on Richard Allen Davis, that he would be executed.”

Davis, 64, is among the most notorious inmates sentenced to death in California. He is among 737 other condemned inmates in California, where the men are housed on death row at San Quentin State Prison and women at the Central California Women’s Facility in Chowchilla. Newsom’s executive order temporarily halts executions, a moratorium that extends while he is governor, but does not alter death sentences.

Newsom’s order has reignited a push in California to put an end to executions. On Wednesday, Assemblyman Marc Levine, D-San Rafael, introduced a constitutional amendment that would abolish the death penalty in California, joining 19 other states that have banned capital punishment. If approved by a two-thirds vote of the Legislature, it would thrust the issue before voters in 2020 for the third time in eight years.

“California’s death penalty is a failed relic of a failed criminal justice system,” Levine said in a statement. “The death penalty does not deter serious crime, has been overly applied to minorities and has proven to be an expensive and flawed exercise in justice.”

California voters supported capital punishment in 2012 and 2016, when they voted to speed up executions by shortening appeals. But that support is much thinner in Sonoma County, where 55 percent of voters backed a 2016 measure that would have repealed the death penalty and replaced it with life in prison without possibility of parole.

State Sen. Mike McGuire, D-Healdsburg, expressed support for Newsom’s plan.

“There is absolutely no evidence that the death penalty makes Californians safer, and it is both incredibly costly and burdensome,” McGuire said in a statement.

Newsom’s decision drew mixed reaction Wednesday from families of murder victims.

At 86 years old, Ron Moreland of Cotati still hopes he will outlive the man who killed his daughter.

David Joseph Carpenter earned the moniker “The Trailside Killer” for the brutal slayings of at least six people nearly four decades ago on hiking trails in pristine places like Mount Tamalpais and Point Reyes National Seashore.

Moreland’s daughter, Cynthia Moreland, 18, was on a Thanksgiving weekend hike in 1980 with her fiance, E. Rick Stowers, 19, who was stationed at the Two Rock Coast Guard training base near Petaluma, when they were killed by Carpenter on a trail at the Point Reyes park. She was a cheerleader, a Rancho Cotate High School graduate just setting out in life.

Moreland said he’s concerned about biases within the criminal justice system that have led to wrongful convictions and put innocent people on death row. He believes those issues must be corrected.