Deputies in San Leandro shoot, kill man and wound woman

ASSOCIATED PRESS
March 14, 2019

SAN LEANDRO — Sheriff's deputies in San Leandro have shot and killed a man and wounded a woman after their car sped toward a deputy.

The Alameda County Sheriff's Office says a report about a thrift store theft sent deputies to a parking lot in San Leandro on Wednesday afternoon.

KPIX-TV says deputies spotted a dark SUV with a man and a woman inside. When a deputy went to run the license plate, the driver reversed at high speed and drove toward the deputy and his motorcycle.

Three deputies then opened fire, killing the man.

A dog in the car wasn't hurt.

