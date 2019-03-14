Man arrested in Fort Bragg stabbing after argument over money

A Fort Bragg man is in custody on suspicion of stabbing a man last week who previously allowed him to park and stay in a van on his property.

The Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office found Trevor Mulryan Roycroft, 49, sleeping in his van near a business in the 32000 block of North Harbor Drive on Saturday night and arrested him for felony assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm.

A 26-year-old unidentified Fort Bragg resident who was in the hospital for a deep stab wound to the abdomen told deputies Roycroft hit him in the stomach with what he thought was a closed fist stemming from an argument over money, quickly realizing he’d instead been stabbed.

On Saturday evening, Roycroft accused the man of stealing money from him, which the man denied, the sheriff’s office said. After allegedly stabbing the man, Roycroft left the area.

Sheriff’s deputies recovered a pocket knife from Roycroft and he was booked into Mendocino County Jail, where he was being held on $35,000 bail.

