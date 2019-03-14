Rohnert Park public safety swears in deputy chiefs, lieutenants

KEVIN FIXLER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
March 14, 2019, 11:21AM

The Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety swore in two veteran commanders to fill the dual police-fire agency’s deputy chief positions, as well as four members of the force for newly created lieutenant roles.

Aaron Johnson and Mike Bates, each members of the department for more than 20 years, re-upped their oaths of office in a ceremony Wednesday administered by Director of Public Safety Tim Mattos at Sally Tomatoes restaurant. Their promotions were announced in late February.

Johnson will serve in the role of deputy chief of police and Bates in the same role for the fire division. Also receiving formal promotions in the pinning ceremony were Lts. Jeff Nicks, Kelly Koffler, Andrew Smith and Jeff Justice.

In December, the Rohnert Park City Council hired Mattos and approved restructuring of the department to add the middle-management supervisory roles. Sgt. Nick Labonte also participated in the swearing in ceremony after promotion from his prior position as patrol officer.

You can reach Staff Writer Kevin Fixler at 707-521-5336 or kevin.fixler@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @kfixler.

