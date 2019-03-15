SMART marks 100,000 cyclists aboard rail system in first 17 months

KEVIN FIXLER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
March 15, 2019, 4:57PM

SMART carried its 100,000th bicycle aboard the commuter rail line Thursday, eclipsing the milestone after 17 months of service.

To celebrate the occasion, Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit staff handed out vouchers for free rides to 1,500 passengers over the course of the day. The North Bay train system also marked its 1 millionth passenger in January, and has now carried more than 1,052,372 total since beginning service in August 2017.

“The bicycling community has been very supportive, taking their bikes on board as part of their daily commute and for recreation,” SMART Board Chairman Gary Phillips said in a statement.

You can reach Staff Writer Kevin Fixler at 707-521-5336 or kevin.fixler@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @kfixler.

