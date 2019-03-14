Santa Rosa man on probation suspected of possessing stolen car

A 28-year-old Santa Rosa man faces four felony counts and a misdemeanor drug offense after Healdsburg police arrested him Wednesday night on suspicion of possessing a car reported stolen earlier in the day.

Stephen Benigno Salazar was spotted behind the wheel of a 2000 Pontiac Sunfire by an officer heading the opposite direction on Healdsburg Avenue.

The officer pulled Salazar over shortly after 10:15 p.m. and discovered drug paraphernalia and syringes loaded with methamphetamine in the car, a Healdsburg police dispatcher said.

In addition to the stolen vehicle charge, Salazar was arrested on suspicion of possessing drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor, and violation of the terms of his probation for prior felony convictions of child endangerment and taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent, police said.

He was booked into Sonoma County Jail, where he was held without bail.

