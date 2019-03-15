Authorities investigating armed robbery at Windsor Subway

A gunman who robbed a Subway sandwich shop in Windsor on Monday night remained at large Thursday, investigators said.

A store employee said the man came into the store in the 6400 block of Hembree Avenue shortly before 6:45 p.m. Monday and immediately headed for the bathroom, Sonoma County sheriff’s officials said. When he emerged several minutes later, he brandished a handgun at the employee and demanded money from the cash register.

The employee complied and the suspect left with an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect, described as white, blond, about 5-foot-10 and in his 30s, wore a gray hooded sweatshirt and dark sunglasses. Detectives asked that anyone with information or who may have witnessed the robbery to contact them at 707-565-2185.

You can reach Staff Writer Kevin Fixler at 707-521-5336 or kevin.fixler@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @kfixler.