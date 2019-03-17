After years of financial woes, Oakmont Golf Club will go up for sale

Tom Woodrum’s house in Oakmont Village backs up to the fourth hole of the Oakmont Golf Club, a 354-yard par 4 that has not been particularly good to him through the years.

If your drive ends up in the pine trees on the right, he warns, “you’re dead.” The green runs downhill, left to right. Woodrum doesn’t care to admit the number of times he’s watched his putts roll past the cup and off the green.

And yet he’d miss that hole, if it were gone. In a turn of events that has rocked this 55-plus community of 4,700 people, the golf club informed its 260 members in mid-February that it soon will be for sale.

These days, one of the most popular activities at the self-described “active adult community” is speculating on what will become of the golf club, which consists of two 18-hole courses laid out over 225 acres in the heart of Oakmont Village. Built in 1964, the Oakmont Golf Club is a business separate from the Oakmont Village Association.

In a sobering memo sent to his constituents on March 5, Association President Steve Spanier cut directly to the chase, recounting a presentation made to golf club members by Steve Ekovich, a senior vice president of the real estate brokerage colossus Marcus & Millichap. Failed golf courses, Ekovich informed them, reduce home values by 20 to 30 percent for properties not on the golf course, and an estimated 30 to 40 percent for homes bordering the course.

“The failure of the golf course,” warned Spanier, “has the potential to reduce cumulative Oakmont property valuations by over half a billion dollars.”

The golf course debate is stoking passions in a community already renowned for recreation-related strife. In recent years, clashes over a controversial, $310,000 pickleball complex led to the resignations of two association presidents, its general manager, attorney, information technology coordinator and treasurer. At the height of that battle, a sergeant-at-arms was needed to keep order at association meetings. In August 2017, then-Board President Ken Heyman found the severed head of a rat in a bag on his doorstep. He resigned five months later.

“The golf club issue has the potential to dwarf pickleball in terms of community polarization,” Spanier said. “But we’re intent not to have that happen.”

Owned by its members, the vast majority of whom live in the village, the golf club has lost money or barely broken even four of the last six years, said its president, Gary Smith. It’s also carrying just over $3 million in long-term debt. At the same meeting when that impending sale was announced, club members were asked to approve a one-time $750 assessment on themselves. They did, and those funds are now being used to cover last year’s operating deficit and pay overdue bills to vendors, Smith said.

The club’s financial woes have been no secret. On Feb. 26, 2018, a standing room-only crowd filled the village’s East Rec Center. The subject of the meeting: “Economic Benefits of the Golf Club to the Community of Oakmont.”

Residents were reminded that, in addition to boosting property values, the courses provide drainage, scenic open space and a fire break. Then came the ask.

To raise $1.5 million for sorely needed upgrades, residents were asked to pay an additional five dollars a month for five years, a total of $300. Branded a “bailout” by critics, the request was swiftly rejected.