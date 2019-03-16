Petaluma section of Highway 101 Marin-Sonoma Narrows set for 2022 finish with $85 million in funding

KEVIN FIXLER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
March 16, 2019, 1:59PM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

The expected $85 million in state gas tax money for the Marin-Sonoma Narrows project now sets up a 2022 completion date for the widening of the Petaluma section of Highway 101.

The California Transportation Commission last week formally allocated the money to the two-county road project, which will complete a third lane from Windsor to the Marin County line. The funding was threatened last year by the potential repeal of a tax hike created by Senate Bill 1, but California voters defeated the measure in November with 57 percent opposition.

“It is a historic day,” Sonoma County Supervisor David Rabbitt, who is also a board member for the county transportation authority, said in a statement. “Petaluma residents, and everyone else on Highway 101, welcome the last piece of the funding puzzle falling into place.”

Another $120 million is still needed to complete the project’s remaining Marin County section, from the county line to north of Novato. Those dollars have been identified through the toll hike on the region’s seven state-owned bridges approved by voters in the Bay Area’s nine counties in June. The first of three $1 toll increases over seven years took effect in January on all but the Golden Gate Bridge, but Regional Measure 3 has been challenged in San Francisco Superior Court and the money sits idle with a date for the lawsuit’s initial hearing yet to be set.

You can reach Staff Writer Kevin Fixler at 707-521-5336 or kevin.fixler@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @kfixler.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine