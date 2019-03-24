Sonoma Valley wineries offer spectacular spring hikes

With California golden poppies and yellow mustard dotting the landscape and the promise of sunny days finally beckoning locals outdoors, springtime may be an ideal season for exploring Sonoma Valley vineyards.

Many wineries in the picturesque Valley of the Moon invite visitors to enjoy self-guided vineyard tours or join guided walks and hikes into terrain typically not open to the public.

The historic region is home to the state’s oldest premium winery (Buena Vista, founded in 1857) and arguably is one of the North Bay’s most scenic tourist destinations.

Both wine and outdoors enthusiasts can learn about Sonoma Valley’s five distinct wine grape-growing regions, called American Viticultural Areas, and discover the farming practices, vineyard life cycles and unique terroirs that produce some of the world’s finest wines.

“But the real privilege of walking a vineyard in Sonoma Valley is seeing firsthand a piece of California history,” noted Lori McGovern, communications and social media manager with the nonprofit trade group Sonoma Valley Vintners and Growers Alliance, and a resident of Sonoma Valley. “Our winegrowers are stewards of these old vines and are preserving the rich history of our heritage vineyards for generations to come.”

Added McGovern, “Our roots truly run deep in Sonoma Valley,” the alliance’s mantra.

Below is a list of several ongoing and specialty hikes and walks that provide opportunities to see where premium wines get their start. Events are weather-permitting. Reservations are required for guided hikes and events.

Maps for self-guided tours typically are available in tasting rooms.

Schug Carneros Estate

602 Bonneau Road, Sonoma

Vineyard trail: Follow the vineyard trails at this 50-acre hilltop property in the Carneros district, where four viticulture regions intersect. Watch for the owl nesting boxes, wine barrels and a pond among the picturesque vineyards, where sweeping views stretch toward San Pablo Bay and across southern Sonoma Valley. The free, self-guided walks range from one-third mile to just over 1 mile, with kiosks detailing operations at Schug. Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

Details: 707-939-9363, schugwinery.com.

St. Francis Winery & Vineyards

100 Pythian Road at Highway 12, Santa Rosa

Self-guided estate vineyard tour: Visitors can take a free, self-guided 1-mile walk through the certified sustainable Wild Oak Estate Vineyard and the 2-mile organic vegetable garden. With mountain surroundings and expansive vineyard views, the landscape offers stunning scenery. Kiosks inform visitors about the winegrowing practices at St. Francis. Winery hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

Details: 707-538-9463, stfranciswinery.com.

Ravenswood

18701 Gehricke Road, Sonoma

Barrel tasting and winery and vineyard tour: Walk through the old-world vineyards to learn about the viticultural practices at Ravenswood, long known for its credo: “No wimpy wines.” Located in the foothills of the Mayacmas Mountains, the winery offers scenic tours daily, starting at 10:30 a.m. and ending with samples straight from the barrel. The fee is $30.

Details: 707-933-2332, ravenswoodwinery.com.

MacLeod Family Vineyard

740 Lawndale Road, Kenwood

Vineyard tour: This four-generation family winery is dedicated to sustainable practices. Two-hour tours are held in the vineyard, with food and wine pairings included. Tours begin at 10:30 a.m. Monday through Saturday and are limited to eight guests. The cost is $25. Learn about the terrain that was loaded with rocks when the MacLeods began transforming the property in 1974.