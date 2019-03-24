Gaye LeBaron: Recalling contentious history as Santa Rosa, county explore sharing quarters

Most readers who caught the January news that Sonoma County and its “capital city” are in need of new quarters probably read it as just another growth-related issue. But those who know about the progress and regress of the relationship of these two government entities through the last 170 years might have been surprised.

Actually “gobsmacked” might be a more appropriate term for the response engendered by a single sentence in reporter Will Schmitt’s news story about proposed studies and consultants.

That sentence reads: “One option that has been floated is a new joint city-county government center downtown.”

That option has to come as a shock to those precious few among us who remember the end of World War II — or just read old local newspapers as a hobby.

It directs our attention to August 1945. The war was ending. Germany had surrendered in May. Japan’s official surrender was less than two weeks away. More than 7,000 soldiers and sailors had spent time at bases on the outskirts of Santa Rosa. Traffic on the Golden Gate Bridge, built to bring people north, had been quieted by gas rationing for half of its eight-year existence. But it was over! No wonder civic leaders saw promise of great things to come.

But county officials were complaining that the 1910 courthouse in the middle of the square was not big enough and needed “attention.” And the city — including council meetings — was governed from a rabbit warren of offices above Hinton Avenue businesses (east side of the square). These included the swankiest restaurant and bar in town, The Topaz Room, which some suggested was the place where government business was really conducted.

The triumphant energy that spread across the nation at war’s end seemed to demand new and better ways to do things. That’s when C.A. “Cal” Caulkins, the town’s leading architect, proffered an ambitious plan to build city, county and maybe even some state or federal buildings, in a government plaza in the center of Santa Rosa that would serve as the county’s memorial to all the veterans of the nation’s wars.

The “Caulkins Plan” struck a chord with Herb Waters, the old-style editor of The Press Democrat, who splashed across the front pages the architect’s sketches of a creek-side boulevard and park stretching north to Fourth Street where there would be a new courthouse and post office, a true city hall, a civic auditorium and a museum.

It seemed to Waters like a fine idea. Veterans were coming home at an ever-increasing rate. There were still Spanish-American War veterans here and lots of people who had fought and nursed the wounded and driven ambulances in World War I. This expansive and ambitious plan was intended to honor them all — young and old, the fallen heroes and the survivors. Recent state legislation had created a means of funding war memorials in California counties. Caulkins’ grand design, with the support of the press, would be Sonoma County’s memorial.

Santa Rosa’s leaders shared Waters’ enthusiasm and took the first step, asking city voters to approve a $100,000 expenditure to buy the necessary land (that included, as a subplot, the old Chinatown, the removal of which had been a downtown merchant’s goal for many years).