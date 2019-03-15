Animals killed in fire at Southern California reptile museum

ASSOCIATED PRESS
March 15, 2019, 8:09AM

SAN BERNARDINO — Authorities say small animals including turtles, snakes and parakeets are feared dead in a fire at a Southern California reptile museum.

Jenny Smith with the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department tells the Los Angeles Times that firefighters on Thursday were able to rescue some macaws and African grey parrots.

Crews responding shortly before noon found heavy smoke and flames at the Mountain Town Reptile Museum in Oak Glen. The museum building suffered heavy damage. Animals in pens outside — including goats, deer and geese — were unharmed. No humans were hurt.

The cause is under investigation.

The museum housed dozens of animals. Its website says the museum helps kids and their families become more aware of conservation, farm life and how humans interact with animals.

