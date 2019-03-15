Cal Fire: Multiple explosions reported at rural home in Ukiah hills

An explosion likely caused by a leaking propane tank completely demolished a home in rural northeastern Ukiah Friday morning, sending debris flying 150 feet.

Cal Fire received reports of a home fully engulfed in flames off Orr Springs Road just after 8 a.m. Friday. Ukiah Fire, Redwood Valley-Calpella Fire and Cal Fire crews were dispatched to the home.

Ukiah Valley Fire Authority division chief Kevin Jennings said there were no injuries in the blast.

“The house is destroyed. It’s gone,” he said. “But nobody was home. That was a great thing, if there can be a positive out of a fire.”

Due to the extent of the damage, investigators will probably never determine exactly what happened, he said.

“My guess is the thermostat for the heater kicked on, and when it kicked on, it lit up the house,” he said. “Just make sure everything is turned off and secure, and just be cautious with your fuels.”

