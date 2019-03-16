Cal Fire would be in charge of power line tree trimming under Dodd legislation

State Sen. Bill Dodd wants California’s firefighting agency to oversee power companies’ tree trimming around their lines, a key part of efforts by utilities to curtail wildfires.

Dodd, a Napa Democrat and harsh critic of bankrupt PG&E, said the goal of his legislation is to put an independent third party — Cal Fire — in charge of vegetation management.

“That gives us a higher level of confidence that the job is done right,” said Dodd, whose district was hard hit by the October 2017 wildfires, including the Tubbs fire the swept through Sonoma County, destroying about 5,300 homes and killing 22 people.

PG&E, California’s largest utility, said last month that its wildfire prevention plan for 2019 would include removal of about 375,000 trees that pose a fire hazard, more than twice as many as last year when 160,000 trees were removed. Another major part of the plan expanded to more than 5 million the number of PG&E customers that could have their power shut off as a fire preventive measure.

The wildfire prevention plan was mandated by a bill enacted last year in response to the 2017 wildfires. Dodd co-chaired the special legislative committee that drafted the bill that also allowed PG&E to pass some wildfire costs along to ratepayers.

PG&E equipment was deemed responsible for causing 17 wildfires that broke out in October 2017, burning more than 245,000 acres across Northern California, destroying nearly 6,200 homes and killing 44 people, according to Cal Fire. The company was deemed not to blame for the Tubbs fire, however.

Cal Fire investigations found the utility had acted in negligent violation of state safety codes in 11 of those fires. Most of the violations involved failing to trim trees and other vegetation near power lines.

PG&E is reviewing Dodd’s bill and has not taken a position on it, company spokesman James Noonan said in an email.

“PG&E shares the senator’s desire to help keep our customers and communities safe from the increasing risk of wildfires through managing vegetation around electric equipment,” Noonan said.

The utility is enhancing vegetation management along 25,000 miles of lines in high fire-risk areas, including clearing tree branches above and around lines, he said.

Asked if his proposal reflects a lack of trust in PG&E, Dodd referred to former President Ronald Reagan’s comment “trust but verify,” applied to arms control negotiations with the Soviet Union in the 1980s.

“I just know an independent third party doing the job is better for ratepayers and also better for the safety of the communities,” Dodd said.

His bill, SB 247, would require Cal Fire to provide a “trim list” to every power company identifying the trees and other vegetation near power lines that needs to be removed or cut back.

The utilities would still be responsible for getting the work done, and Cal Fire would audit the work to determine if it had all been completed. Cal Fire also would report to the utility and the Public Utilities Commission any failure to “substantially comply with the trim list.”

Those reports would be made public and any “willful or negligent failure” by a power company to do the required work would be a misdemeanor.

The bill would require PG&E to reimburse the state for any costs incurred by the program, which would not start until 2021.

Dodd also has been critical of the utility’s management, in December calling for a shakeup of senior executives and the board of directors when the PUC reported that PG&E had falsified safety records for underground gas pipelines for years following a San Bruno pipeline explosion that killed eight people in 2010.

The senator said the utility has “demonstrated a pattern of poor management and illegal conduct that has shattered lives across California.”

Geisha Williams resigned in January as CEO of PG&E, two weeks before the utility filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the face of an estimated $30 billion in wildfire liabilities.

Cal Fire is analyzing Dodd’s legislation and many other bills related to wildfires, but the agency does not comment on legislation until it has been adopted, said Daniel Berlant, a Cal Fire assistant deputy director.

The fire agency is collaborating with the PUC and the state’s power companies on wildfire prevention measures and is updating its field guide on vegetation clearance requirements around power lines and equipment, Berlant said.

