T-ball season ushers in spring in Sonoma County

A chill hung in the air and a dew lingered on the grass as a group of boys and girls began an American rite of passage by swinging a bat and gloving a ball Saturday morning in northeast Santa Rosa, helping mark the unofficial start to spring.

Children ages 5 to 8 skipped breakfast to show up to a field at Rincon Valley Community Park, in the shadow of the Mayacamas Mountains to the east, many of them learning the basics of T-ball for the first time. The cloudless blue sky — a welcome sight compared to weeks of soggy weather for the next class of potential all-stars — meant a chance to practice knocking whiffle balls from the stationary tee and having a catch with mom or dad ahead of the coming season.

Santa Rosa resident Joleen Beaston tossed the ball back and forth with her 7-year-old son, Barrett Forwood, showing him some of the finer points of bare handing the ball — intentional or not — from her days playing softball. Try after try, Barrett’s mouth wide with each attempt, the elusive catch finally arrived and with more frequency, producing a smile of still-fresh permanent front teeth.

“It’s getting easier,” he told his mother, after the ball bounced off his chest and rolled off the mitt into his bare hand.

“Good job, you’ve got it. That’s the point of practice,” Beaston replied, before motioning another throw. “Ready?”

Others lined up for their turn at a station with coach Daniel Devol to develop the proper stance to hit line drives from the tee. Learning the ideal hip turn, he told each pupil, is as easy as smashing an insect underfoot.

“Pretend there’s a big old nasty bug that you’ve got to squish,” Devol said to the next batter up, pointing to her back foot. “Keep an eye on the ball. And when you swing, it’s front foot up, step and squish… Good.”

The focus this spring is fun and fundamentals, said Brandon Miller, youth sports director with the city’s recreation and parks department. In his three years helping manage the six-week Saturday morning season, he’s seen kids and parents bristle at the idea of a competitive environment and instead is happy to offer an inclusive, co-ed outdoor activity for the crop of rookies.

After moving on from hitting instruction with Devol, Victor Coto, 6, spent time with his dad, Albert, underhand catching higher and higher pop flies. He laughed with each successive triumph, and expressed his preference for defense to offense.

“I’m starting to like T-ball,” said the younger Coto. “I kind of like catching more than I like batting.”

“But you’ve got to do both,” said his father.

“OK,” he said, adding a chuckle, and throwing the ball back.

