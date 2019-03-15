51 women sue USOC for failing to stop Nassar abuse

ASSOCIATED PRESS
March 15, 2019, 12:49PM

DENVER — Fifty-one women are suing the U.S. Olympic Committee, its board members and a number of former high-ranking officials for failing to prevent their abuse at the hands of imprisoned sports doctor Larry Nassar.

The lawsuit, filed Tuesday in federal court in Denver, details abuse dating to the late 1990s. One of the victims was 8 years old.

Most contend that because they were young and sexually inexperienced, they were not aware they were being abused at the time. They became aware when other victims began telling their stories at Nassar's 2018 sentencing hearing for child pornography and sex abuse.

The lawsuit cites a report that detailed the USOC's slow response to sex-abuse cases. It alleges the USOC violated Title IX and the constitution by not acting promptly.

A USOC spokesman said the federation would have no comment on pending litigation.

