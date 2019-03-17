Healdsburg City Council to decide fate of noted local chef’s restaurant plan

Healdsburg City Council on Monday night will consider an appeal of a permit the Planning Commission recently approved for a new restaurant near the downtown plaza at 106 Matheson St.

Local chef Dustin Valette, 38, plans to open a two-restaurant setting with more than 230 seats within a three-story building. Also included in the redevelopment would be two retail stores and two penthouse condos.

Former Mayor Brigette Mansell filed the appeal. She and other longtime residents argue the city’s historic plaza is zoned for small shops and restaurants, with 90 seats the largest eatery in the area to date.

Mansell’s former colleagues will decide the project’s fate at a Monday meeting at Healdsburg City Hall, at 401 Grove St., starting at 6 p.m.