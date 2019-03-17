Domestic incident ends in stabbing, two arrests in Santa Rosa

Two Santa Rosa men were arrested Friday night after a domestic incident and one of them ended up getting stabbed in the leg.

City police were alerted at about 11:26 p.m., when several people called to report a possible stabbing in the area of 2100 Jennings Avenue. When police arrived, they found Michael Broach, 32, of Santa Rosa, with a stab wound in his leg, police said.

Police said Broach had been driving up and down the street past his ex-girlfriend’s home, revving his car engine and throwing bottles at her residence. When she came out to confront him, a “domestic violence incident ensued,” police said in a statement.

Police said the unidentified female was assaulted and suffered a visible injury. Taylor Beyer, 23, then came out of the home and is suspected of stabbing Broach.

Both Beyer and his sister tried to run from the scene but police said Broach began to chase them with his vehicle. After police apprehended Broach, they transported him to a nearby hospital where he was treated for his stab wound, police said.

Broach was booked into Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of felony domestic violence and felony violation of probation. Beyer was arrested and booked into jail on suspicion of felony assault with a deadly weapon.

Police said anyone with information about the incident should call the Santa Rosa Police Department at 707-543-3600.

You can reach Staff Writer Martin Espinoza at 707-521-5213 or martin.espinoza@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @pressreno.